Analysts Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

V opened at $229.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.