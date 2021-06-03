Analysts Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

WELL stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,716. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37. Welltower has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Welltower by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 353,426 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Welltower by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.