Analysts Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target at $72.22

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $58.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,513. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

