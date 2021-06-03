Analyzing ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) & Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ThredUp and Baozun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 12.45 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Baozun $1.36 billion 2.10 $65.25 million $1.03 35.57

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ThredUp and Baozun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88 Baozun 0 3 2 0 2.40

ThredUp presently has a consensus price target of $20.86, indicating a potential downside of 15.18%. Baozun has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.82%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baozun is more favorable than ThredUp.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A Baozun 4.54% 8.76% 4.73%

Summary

Baozun beats ThredUp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

