Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €80.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.38 ($76.92).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.