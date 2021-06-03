Anthony Park Sells 30,308 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FNF opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

