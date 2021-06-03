Anthony Park Sells 30,308 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
FNF opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
