APIX (APIX) One Day Volume Tops $698,448.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, APIX has traded up 48.2% against the dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $21.08 million and approximately $698,448.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00079361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.00994455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.41 or 0.10353032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052531 BTC.

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

