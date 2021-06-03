Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 184.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of AIT opened at $95.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.50. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

