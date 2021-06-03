AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $145.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,763,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

