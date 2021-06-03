Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Ardelyx posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARDX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,208 shares of company stock valued at $84,413. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARDX remained flat at $$6.90 during trading hours on Friday. 2,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,375. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $681.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

