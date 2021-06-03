Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.28.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

