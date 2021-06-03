Arizona State Retirement System Invests $218,000 in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPB. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $826.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.53. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

