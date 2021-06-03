Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,025 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,494,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 629,507 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISEE opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

