Arizona State Retirement System Purchases Shares of 9,435 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $10,008,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNDX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.79. The company has a market cap of $871.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

