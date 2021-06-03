Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Novanta were worth $169,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 7.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 13.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $138.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,332,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

