Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $135.44 Million Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 569,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.68% of Valmont Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $251.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.27. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.11 and a 12 month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.