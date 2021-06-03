Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.27)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.28). The company issued revenue guidance of $81-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.07 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.58.

NYSE ASAN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $36.79. 1,315,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,652. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $706,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

