ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

ASX opened at $8.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 27,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740,760 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 154.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844,733 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $21,277,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 169.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,557 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9,103.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,579,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,148 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

