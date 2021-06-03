Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.00.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $297.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $117.07 and a 52-week high of $306.00.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

