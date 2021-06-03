Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 3,302 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $89,847.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06.

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $832.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $42.38.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AC. Raymond James upped their price target on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

