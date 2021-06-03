Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,134 ($27.88). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 2,085 ($27.24), with a volume of 223,920 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AML. HSBC upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,966.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, for a total transaction of £924,000 ($1,207,211.92).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

