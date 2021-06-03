ATB Capital Trims The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Target Price to C$0.35

The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$0.45 to C$0.35 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, MKM Partners dropped their target price on The Flowr from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get The Flowr alerts:

Shares of FLWR opened at C$0.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$112.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The Flowr has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for The Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.