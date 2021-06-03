Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Short Interest Up 25.3% in May

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the April 29th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 53,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $7,040,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $569.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. Analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACBI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

