Atria Investments LLC Acquires 757 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $67.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $47.82 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

