Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,657,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

ZTS stock opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.40 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

