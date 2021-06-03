Atria Investments LLC Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,040,000 after buying an additional 147,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

