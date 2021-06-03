Atria Investments LLC Sells 4,237 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $1,432,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $235.16 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

