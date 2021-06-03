Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,804 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.8% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.30. 295,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,664,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.00. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus increased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.