Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 139,651 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 139,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.35. 60,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,433. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

