Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,596 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $385.74. The company had a trading volume of 262,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,518. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.77 and a one year high of $388.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

