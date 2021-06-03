AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Insider Peter Herweck Acquires 13,500 Shares of Stock

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) insider Peter Herweck acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, with a total value of £478,980 ($625,790.44).

Shares of LON:AVV opened at GBX 3,497 ($45.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 309.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,496.13. AVEVA Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) dividend. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVV shares. Barclays raised shares of AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,224.29 ($55.19).

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

