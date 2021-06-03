AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Insider Peter Herweck Acquires 13,500 Shares of Stock

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) insider Peter Herweck acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, with a total value of £478,980 ($625,790.44).
Shares of LON:AVV opened at GBX 3,497 ($45.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 309.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,496.13. AVEVA Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) dividend. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.16%.
AVEVA Group Company Profile
AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.
