AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AxoGen’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

AxoGen stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $785.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AxoGen has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 2.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 4.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 2.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

