AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $10.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $445.00 million, a P/E ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 2.30. AXT has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,368 in the last 90 days. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

