Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises 2.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Littelfuse by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,837,000 after buying an additional 42,382 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,985,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Littelfuse by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,645,000 after buying an additional 306,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $258.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.12. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

