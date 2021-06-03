Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases 862 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 2.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $449.26 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

