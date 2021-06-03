BaaSid (BAAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $185,223.00

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $22.39 million and $185,223.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BaaSid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00078529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.87 or 0.00990275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00052324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.72 or 0.09318895 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.