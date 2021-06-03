Baker Hughes Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,131 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average daily volume of 2,685 call options.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 194.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 80.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 231,764 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKR opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.42. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.04 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

