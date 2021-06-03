Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Raised to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BNDSY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BNDSY stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

