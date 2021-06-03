Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,067,000 after purchasing an additional 277,875 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,052,000 after acquiring an additional 48,288 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after acquiring an additional 42,137 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $52.53 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.