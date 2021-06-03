Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,514,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.62.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $243.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $245.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

