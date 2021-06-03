Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 0.7% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $54,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.25. 139,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,783. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

