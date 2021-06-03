Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.02. 43,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,611. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

