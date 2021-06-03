Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 706,490 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1,588.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,490 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.8% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $141,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.02. 81,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

