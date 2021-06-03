Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 662,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Rollins were worth $22,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.19. 3,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,304. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

