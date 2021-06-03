Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 448 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $406.46. 3,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

