Barclays Reiterates "€160.00" Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €153.08 ($180.09).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €110.65 ($130.18) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €82.08 ($96.56) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €117.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

