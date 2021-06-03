Barclays Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.92 ($25.79).

DTE opened at €17.25 ($20.29) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company has a fifty day moving average of €16.61.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

