Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw Sells 39,408 Shares

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$29.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.64. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$23.63 and a 12-month high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.4904186 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABX shares. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.55.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

