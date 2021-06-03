Base Protocol (BASE) Price Tops $2.44

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 32% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00006314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $162,055.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00082169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00022318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.01026647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,599.85 or 0.09307405 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 628,442 coins and its circulating supply is 440,163 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars.

