BASIC Price Reaches $0.0048 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. BASIC has a total market cap of $23.59 million and approximately $163,701.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BASIC has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00081767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00023296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.48 or 0.01011408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00051979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.20 or 0.09260779 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

